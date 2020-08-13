France has circulated a draft resolution that diplomats say would extend the mandate of UN's peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon for a year.

The move comes as the UN Security Council remains at odds over the way mission known as UNIFIL operates on the ground, with the United States backing Israel’s demands for major changes including the expansion of its current mandate in terms of access to sites.

After the French release of the draft on Wednesday, diplomats are predicting tough negotiations before the UNIFIL mandate expires on August 31. The diplomats were speaking on condition of anonymity because discussions have been private.

At a closed UNSC meeting on UNIFIL on Tuesday, US Ambassador Kelly Craft stressed the need for a new mandate.

“The US has long reiterated publicly and privately that the status quo in Lebanon is unacceptable,” Craft said. “Now is the time to empower UNIFIL, end the long complacency, and enable the mission to fully achieve what it was set out to accomplish.”

But Israel's staunched ally, the US, faces an uphill struggle because most members of the UNSC back a continuation of the current mandate.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres wrote to the council on July 29 recommending a 12-month renewal of UNIFIL’s mandate, stressing the importance of maintaining high troop strength.

In his latest report to the Security Council, the UN chief underscored the importance of UNIFIL’s work as it continues to maintain peace and provide stability at a difficult time for the country, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Hezbollah: Israel's claims of border clashes 'completely false'

UNIFIL was created to oversee the withdrawal of Israeli troops after a 1978 invasion.

The mission was expanded after a 2006 war between Israel and Iran-linked Hezbollah militants so that peacekeepers could deploy along the Lebanon-Israel border to help Lebanese troops extend their authority into their country’s south for the first time in decades.

Macron warns Iran against 'interference' in Lebanon

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday warned Iran against any interference in Lebanon after the gigantic blast last week that has prompted a political crisis in the country.

In telephone talks with President Hassan Rouhani, Macron emphasised the "necessity for all the powers concerned... to avoid any outside interference and to support the putting in place of a government which can manage the emergency," the Elysee said.