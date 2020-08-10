Amid signs that Lebanon's embattled government may be unravelling, ministerial resignations are piling up in the aftermath of a devastating blast that ripped through the capital Beirut on August 4.

The Cabinet convened on Monday, amid speculation that the government could resign en masse. Or, if four more ministers resign, the Cabinet would collapse, consigning it to caretaker status until a new one is formed.

The blast killed over 200 and wounded around 7,000, raising public anger to new levels.

A Lebanese judge on Monday began questioning the heads of the country’s security agencies over last week’s devastating blast in Beirut as another Cabinet minister resigned in protest.

Resignations

Justice Minister Marie-Claude Najm on Monday handed in her resignation, the third Cabinet minister to resign over the blast.

She felt the brunt of protesters’ anger when she tried to visit a damaged neighbourhood and was met by shouted insults, sprayed by water hoses and forced to leave.

If a total of seven ministers of the 20 Cabinet ministers resign, a new government must be formed. At least nine members of parliament have also resigned.

Lebanon's Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni, a key negotiator with the IMF over a rescue plan to help Lebanon exit a financial crisis, has prepared his resignation letter and brought it with him to the cabinet meeting, a source close to him and local media said.

Earlier local broadcasters MTV and Al Jadeed had said that Wazni had resigned. Al Jadeed then said the minister had arrived for a cabinet meeting with this resignation letter in hand.

On Sunday night, Environment Minister Damianos Kattar called it quits after saying the explosion was an "enormous catastrophe".

Kattar said he had lost hope in a "sterile regime that botched several opportunities".

Earlier on Sunday, Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad quit her post in which she cited failure to meet the people's aspirations and last week's blast, was followed by a swirl of reports that other ministers were also resigning.

Several MPs from the 129-seat parliament also quit and local media reported Diab was mulling announcing the entire government's resignation, a day after protesters briefly occupied and ransacked government ministries.

Parliament is also due to convene later this week.

In a televised speech Saturday evening and in an attempt to diffuse public anger, Prime Minister Hassan Diab offered to propose early parliamentary elections said he was prepared to stay in the post for two months to allow time for politicians to work on structural reforms.

State security under prosecutorial questioning

The explosion, centred at Beirut port, is believed to have been caused by a fire that ignited a 2,750-ton stockpile of explosive ammonium nitrate. The material had been stored at the port since 2013 with few safeguards despite numerous warnings of the danger.

The result was a disaster Lebanese blame squarely on their leadership’s corruption and neglect. The blast destroyed the country’s main port and damaging large parts of the capital. Losses from the blast are estimated to be between $10 billion to $15 billion, and nearly 300,000 people were left homeless in the immediate aftermath.

Public Prosecutor Ghassan El Khoury began questioning Major General Tony Saliba, the head of State Security, according to state-run National News Agency. It gave no further details, but other generals are scheduled to be questioned.

State Security had compiled a report about the dangers of storing the material at the port and sent a copy to the offices of the president and prime minister on July 20.

The investigation is focused on how the ammonium nitrate came to be stored at the port and why nothing was done about it.