Gunmen have stormed a cattle market and opened fire in an eastern Burkina Faso village, killing at least 20 people and injuring many others, a local government official said.

The attack in Namoungou village on Friday is being investigated, said Saidou Sanou, the governor of the eastern region, who urged people to be vigilant and to closely collaborate with the army.

"Unidentified armed individuals burst into a cattle market in Namoungou village in the region of Fada N'Gourma and attacked the population," Sanou said in a statement.

"According to an initial toll, around 20 people have been killed and numerous others wounded."

Violence linked to militants and local defence militias killed nearly 2,000 people in Burkina Faso last year and displaced almost 1 million. Violence in the once peaceful West African nation is on track this year to surpass that of last year, Sahel researcher Heni Nsaibia says.

Uptick in violence

The eastern region has been particularly hard hit, with attacks increasing almost 75 percent this year compared with last, the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project says.