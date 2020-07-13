Britain is home to at least 100,000 modern slaves according to a new study, 10 times more than the official estimate, as activists warned 90 percent of victims may be going undetected.

Anti-slavery charity Justice and Care and think tank The Centre for Social Justice said the real number could be even higher, and warned that the coronavirus pandemic was likely to push more people into forced labour at car washes and brothels.

Justice and Care said political leadership to tackle modern slavery had waned in recent years, and that a landmark 2015 anti-slavery law may have created a "false sense of security."

"Whilst Britain has made progress fighting modern slavery, not least in the passing of the Modern Slavery Act five years ago, so much more work is needed to combat the issue," the charity's chief executive, Christian Guy, said in a statement.

READ MORE: More than 40 million people were victims of modern slavery last year

The world-first law has been subjected to reviews following criticism that it is not being used fully to jail traffickers, drive companies to tackle forced labour, or help enough victims.

"Ninety percent of victims may be going undetected and thousands of traffickers are running riot," Guy added.

A record 10,627 suspected victims were identified last year in Britain – up 52 percent from 2018. Most were victims of labour abuse and many came from nations such as Albania, Nigeria and Vietnam.

Government 'just getting started'