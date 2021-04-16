Opponents of military rule in Myanmar are observing a silent strike.

Many opted to stay home on Friday to mourn the more than 700 people killed in protests against a February 1 coup.

Those who are out protesting, are doing it silently and in much smaller groups in cities across the country.

Many Myanmar citizens, infuriated by the return of military rule after five years of civilian government led by democracy champion Aung San Suu Kyi, have been taking to the streets day after day with activists thinking up new ways to show opposition as the security forces step up their suppression.

"Let's make the roads silent," protest leader Ei Thinzar Maung posted on her Facebook page.

"We have to stage a Silent Strike to show our sorrow for the martyrs who have sacrificed their lives. The most silent voice is the loudest."

Friday is the fourth day of the five-day traditional Buddhist New Year holiday, known as Thingyan.

Streets in the main city of Yangon were largely deserted, residents said while black-clad protesters held small rallies in half a dozen cities and towns, media reported.

There were no immediate reports of violence but overnight, two people were shot and killed in the central town of Myingyan, Radio Free Asia reported.

A spokesman for the junta could not be reached for comment.

The military has also been rounding up its critics and has published the names of more than 200 people wanted under a law that makes it illegal to encourage mutiny or dereliction of duty in the armed forces.

Two prominent protest organisers were arrested on Thursday along with an actor and singer, both known for speaking out against the coup.

Late on Thursday, soldiers raided a famous Buddhist monastery in the second city of Mandalay and arrested two people, Myanmar Now media group reported.

READ MORE:Is Myanmar's army selling the bodies of protesters to their relatives?

South Korea ends venture

Opponents have been organising both at home and abroad with the aim of stepping up their campaign.