BIZTECH
4 MIN READ
Australia finds Google guilty of misleading users over data collection
Australian federal court rules that Google misled Android mobile device users about personal location data collected between January 2017 and December 2018.
Australia finds Google guilty of misleading users over data collection
A 3D printed Google logo is placed on broken glass in front of displayed Australian flag in this illustration taken, January 22, 2021. / Reuters
April 16, 2021

Google has broken Australian law by misleading users about personal location data collected through Android mobile devices. 

The Federal Court decision was a partial win for the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, the nation’s fair trade watchdog, which has been prosecuting Google for broader alleged breaches of consumer law since October 2019.

Justice Thomas Thawley found that Google misled Android mobile device users about personal location data collected between January 2017 and December 2018.

“This is an important victory for consumers, especially anyone concerned about their privacy online, as the court’s decision sends a strong message to Google and others that big businesses must not mislead their customers,” Commission Chair Rod Sims said in a statement.

“We are extremely pleased with the outcome in this world-first case,” he added.

Google is considering an appeal to the full bench of the Federal Court.

“The court rejected many of the ACCC’s broad claims,” a Google statement said.

“We disagree with the remaining findings and are currently reviewing our options, including a possible appeal,” Google added.

READ MORE:Google’s online advertising dominance escalates tensions with Australia

“Location History” setting

Recommended

The judge ruled that when users created a new Google account during the initial set-up process of their Android device, Google misrepresented that the “Location History” setting was the only Google account setting that affected whether Google collected, kept or used personally identifiable data about their location.

But another Google account setting titled “Web & App Activity” also enabled Google to collect, store and use personally identifiable location data when it was turned on, and that setting was turned on by default.

The judge also found that when users later accessed the “Location History” setting on their Android device during the same time period to turn that setting off, they were also misled because Google did not inform them that by leaving the “Web & App Activity” setting switched on, Google would continue to collect, store and use their personally identifiable location data.

Similarly, between March 2017 and Nov. 29, 2018, when users later accessed the “Web & App Activity” setting on their Android device, they were misled because Google did not inform them that the setting was relevant to the collection of personal location data.

Google said the digital platform provides “robust controls for location data and are always looking to do more.”

The commission is seeking court orders and financial penalties against Google to be determined later.

The Australia Institute Center for Responsible Technology, a Canberra-based think tank, said the case “highlights the complexity of Big Tech terms and conditions.”

“The reality is most people have little to no idea on how much of their data is being used by Google and online platforms,” the Center’s Director Peter Lewis said in a statement.

Lewis said reading most terms and conditions takes an average of 74 minutes and requires a university education, according to the institute's research, and more comprehensive consumer data protection was needed.

READ MORE:Australia to force Google and Facebook pay for news in unprecedented move

SOURCE:AP
Explore
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US
Trump signs order certifying TikTok deal meets US security law
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Germany's industrial giant Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs in blow to country's ailing auto sector
Jaguar Land Rover says some systems are back online following cyber attack
Explainer: Why did China give up the title of ‘developing country’?