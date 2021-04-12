Iran's foreign minister on Monday indicated that Israel is the culprit behind a weekend blackout at a central Iranian nuclear facility. The New York Times reported that Israel played a part in the attack, and an Israel media outlet reported it was a result of a cyberattack carried out by Mossad, Israel's spy agency.

The new Natanz reactor site suffered from an electrical outage, which the head of Iran’s civilian nuclear agency denounced as “nuclear terrorism.”

In July, an explosion at the Natanz facility was also described by Iran as sabotage.

For years, Israel has actively carried out a series of concerted assassinations, explosions and sabotage targeting Iran’s nuclear program and its scientists.

The initial suggestion that the attack was carried out by Mossad was initially reported by Israeli media outlet Kan. The source they use claims that the attack succeeded in realising “significant” damage to the centrifuges, which would delay Iran’s efforts at enriching uranium.

For Iran’s civilian nuclear agency chief, this was incredibly dangerous and could have resulted in a “catastrophic situation”.

He added that some of the older-generation centrifuges were damaged but would be replaced by newer ones.

Stuxnet

To get to the bottom of Israel’s cyberwarfare on Iran, we spoke to a computer science engineer who frequents open source intelligence groups. He has requested that he remain anonymous.

“The Israeli’s have made hacking Iranians an art form,” he asserts, while referring to the strategic rationale driving Israel’s actions.

“If they can’t prevent Iran’s nuclear program, they can at least delay or hinder it.”

Social Standoff Weapon (SSW), his online moniker, warns that this could lead to another Chernobyl.

Enter Stuxnet - a revolutionary virus that was able to actually damage infrastructure, designed specifically for the Natanz facility in 2010.

The virus was a game changer. Where previous viruses sought access or information, this virus actively destroyed while manipulating sensor results to indicate everything is fine.

How did the Stuxnet virus attack Iranian centrifuges?

According to Social Standoff Weapon, by hacking the spin of its cylinder and ensuring it could never stop.