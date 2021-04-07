The French newspaper Le Figaro on Sunday carried an article about cupping therapy, and described it as "hell of Islamic exorcism, which is spreading in France."

Although it is a popular treatment in Muslim societies, its roots can be found in ancient East Asian cultures.

The therapy method has been an integral part of many East Asian medical systems. According to historians, Ge Hong, a middle rung southern official who served the Jin dynasty, was one of the early pioneers of this technique. The Taoist alchemist and herbalist wrote about cupping around 300 AD and it has remained popular ever since.

Ge Hong believed that with acupuncture and cupping, "more than half of the ills" can be cured.

The method found its way through Asia and Europe. In 1465, Serefeddin Sabuncuoglu, a Turkish surgeon, also recommended this technique. He called it “mihceme.”

In Japan, cupping (kyukaku) is still used together with some acupuncture and massage techniques.

Cupping therapy is still widely used in traditional Chinese medicine. It consists of creating local suction on the skin using either heat (fire) or mechanical devices (hand or electrical pumps). It is widely believed this method draws out toxins, mobilizes blood flow, soothes muscle pain and, in some cases, helps cure insomnia.

The method eventually became popular and gained attention from the outside world. Even the English literary giant George Orwell wrote about receiving the treatment as a remedy for pneumonia in a French hospital in 1929.

In his essay, “How the Poor Die,” Orwell says he was surprised to see cupping practised as a method of treatment in a hospital in Paris.

Orwell explained how he was initially dry-cupped and then bled with wet cupping. He described the process as “a treatment which you can read about in old medical textbooks but which till then I had vaguely thought of as one of those things they do to horses,” reflecting the waning popularity of cupping in his time.