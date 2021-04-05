Retired Turkish admirals’ declaration implicated a coup, insulted armed forces and attacked the national will and democracy, Turkey’s president has said as he emphasised that Ankara is committed to staying in the 1936 Montreux treaty governing the Turkish straits and is aware of its benefits.

"We currently have neither any efforts nor intention to leave the Montreux Convention," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters after a meeting of top governing Justice and Development (AK) Party leaders on Monday, adding that his administration would not hesitate in the future to review any agreements to help improve Turkey.

The meeting was called to discuss a controversial statement by retired Turkish admirals who called on the government not to open the Montreux Convention up to debate, a statement that led many to accuse the ex-officers of plotting a coup against the government.

On Sunday the ex-admirals posted a statement online urging the avoidance of any rhetoric or action that could make the convention the subject of debate. Prosecutors in the capital Ankara subsequently started an investigation into the men behind the statement.

The controversial statement also denounced alleged "efforts” to show the Turkish Armed Forces and the Naval Forces as departing from the path laid down by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of modern Turkey.

It also said that Turkey could face “dangerous … events, risks, and threats to its survival, something which we know from our history."

Admirals detained

10 of the retired admirals were detained as part of the investigation over suspicions that they had reached "an agreement with the aim of committing a crime against the security of the state and the constitutional order,” Anadolu Agency reported.

Four others were not detained because of their advanced ages, but they were asked to report to authorities within three days, AA reported.