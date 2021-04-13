Canada has cancelled arms permits to Turkey that were suspended last year.

Global Affairs Canada and Department of National Defense have conducted a thorough review of all suspended and valid export permits for all military goods and technology destined to Turkey, Canada's Foreign Minister Marc Garneau announced said in a statement on Monday.

Turkey, which like Canada is a member of NATO, is a key ally of Azerbaijan, whose forces gained territory in the enclave after six weeks of fighting with Armenia.

"Following this review, which found credible evidence that Canadian technology exported to Turkey was used in Nagorno-Karabakh, today I am announcing the cancellation of permits that were suspended in the fall of 2020," Garneau said.

Ottawa suspended the permits last October so it could review allegations that Azerbaijani drones used in the conflict had been equipped with imaging and targeting systems made by L3Harris Wescam, the Canada-based unit of L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Turkish Minister for Industry and Technology Mustafa Varank later tweeted that Turkey does not use any product manufactured in Canada for its drones and that which used to be produced in Canada will be now produced by ASELSAN.

Garneau noted that he has spoken with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu earlier in the morning amid Canada's concern and greater bilateral cooperation on export permits.

