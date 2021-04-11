Ecuador's presidential candidate Guillermo Lasso holds a 5.5 percentage point lead over left-wing economist Andres Arauz in the country's runoff election, with 90 percent of poll statements tallied, according to National Electoral Council data.

Left-wing economist Andres Arauz won the first round of the election in February, garnering almost 33 percent of the vote, on promises of generous cash handouts and a resumption of the socialist policies of his mentor, former President Rafael Correa.

Arauz's rival, banker and third-time presidential candidate Lasso, is promising to create jobs through foreign investment and financial support for the agricultural sector. Lasso won just shy of 20 percent of the first-round ballots.

High percentage of undecided voters

Pollsters say the results will hinge on a relatively high percentage of undecided voters.

"At the last minute I decided on Lasso, I think he is the only option," said Margarita Alvarado, 42, a manicurist voting at a school in Quito. "I don't want to go back to the arrogance, to the corruption, to the handouts of the past decade."

Earlier, the elections council said the vote was proceeding without incident and that citizens were respecting social distancing measures meant to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Whoever wins will take over from beleaguered President Lenin Moreno on May 24 and will immediately face an economic crisis exasperated by a 7.8 percent contraction in GDP in 2020.

Economic crisis