Turkey’s communications director said that international organisations, particularly UNESCO, need to look at Karabakh without being hypocritical.

Fahrettin Altun made the remarks during a visit to Azerbaijan's Aghdam region, which was liberated from Armenian occupation during last year's Nagorno-Karabakh war. He was accompanied by high-ups and media representatives of Turkic Council member countries.

"There was invasion, barbarism, persecution in this land. Cultural treasures were destroyed. We see it here with our eyes," he said.

Hikmet Hajiyev, aide to the president of Azerbaijan, Kyrgyz Culture Minister Kairat Imanaliev, Uzbekistan Presidency Information and Mass Communications Agency head Asadjon Khodjayev, Kazakh Vice Minister of Information Askhat Oralov, and Hungarian State Secretary for Security Policies Peter Sztaray also attended.

Serdar Karagoz, the chairman and director general of Anadolu Agency, along with other media officials was also among those who saw the destruction caused by the Armenians.

Delegation mourns destruction

Underlining the importance of Azerbaijan's victory in Nagorno-Karabakh for Azerbaijan, Turkey, and the region, Altun said the decades-long occupation was brought to end with President Ilham Aliyev's determination.

Turkey under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has also supported the rightful struggle of Azerbaijan, he said.

Altun said that the visit to Aghdam made clear the magnitude of the Karabakh victory, but they were saddened by seeing the ruined cities.

“Cultural treasures have been destroyed, but the institutions responsible for protecting cultural treasures in the world remained silent," he said.

"... These cultural treasures were completely destroyed to erase the traces of Turkishness and Islam.”