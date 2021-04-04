Twenty-two Indian security forces have been killed and 30 others injured in a gun battle with Maoist rebels in a central Indian state, according to police, in the deadliest ambush of its kind in four years.

The forces were ambushed on Saturday while returning from a search operation near a forest in Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh, a Maoist rebel stronghold, the state police's Additional Director General Ashok Juneja said on Sunday.

"So far it is confirmed that 22 security personnel were killed," Juneja said.

"The search operation is still underway and the exact figure will be known...late Sunday evening."

The injured personnel were admitted to two government-run hospitals in Bijapur and Chhattisgarh's capital city Raipur.

More than a dozen others remained missing, he said, adding that an unknown number of Maoists were also killed in the encounter.

Juneja said the rebels looted weapons, ammunition, uniforms and shoes from the security forces who were killed.

Security personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force's elite CoBRA unit, the District Reserve Guard and the Special Task Force were attacked during the operation, said Om Prakash Pal, a senior police official.

