Kosovo's parliament has been due to sit to vote in law professor Vjosa Osmani as the nation's president with the backing of the anti-corruption, reformist camp that swept February elections.

Despite the victory, doubts remain if she will be confirmed president after two opposition parties threatened to boycott the vote.

A quorum of 80 MPs out of the 160 seats is needed for a presidential vote to proceed.

Under the constitution failure to elect Osmani, 38, would see parliament dissolved and legislative elections held with 45 days.

It would be the sixth general election in the former Serbian province since independence in 2008, which is still not recognised by Serbia.

READ MORE:‘Kosovo’s sovereignty has been limited in favour of Serbia’

Eighty votes needed

Prime Minister Albin Kurti, firebrand head of the anti-establishment Vetevendosje (VV) party, secured a landslide in February and Osmani is his candidate.