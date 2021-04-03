Prime Minister Imran Khan has said he is "puzzled at the cacophony" over Pakistan's exclusion from an upcoming summit on the climate crisis in the United States.

"I am puzzled at the cacophony over Pakistan not being invited to a climate change conference," PM Khan said in a series of tweets on Saturday, referring to April 22-23 virtual meeting.

US President Joe Biden has invited 40 world leaders to the summit leaving out Pakistan's Khan who said he could not understand the omission despite his country's contribution to "mitigate the impact of climate change."

Tree tsunami

Khan said Pakistan's environmental policies are driven "solely by our commitment to our future generations of a clean & green Pakistan to mitigate the impact of climate change."

"Hence our initiatives of Green Pak, 10 billion-tree tsunami, nature based solutions, cleaning up our rivers, etc," he cited, referring to a massive tree planting drive to restore forests.

"Our policies are being recognised and lauded. We are ready to help any state wanting to learn from our experience," he added.

Khan also said he has already laid out priorities for the UN Climate Change Conference 2021 if the international community is serious about countering the impact of climate change.