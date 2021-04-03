Niger's human rights commission has called for an independent inquiry following alleged rapes, including that of an 11-year old girl, by Chadian soldiers deployed in the west African country to help fight militants.

The commission's preliminary findings, published on Friday and based on testimonies and medical examinations between March 31 and April 1, were that two other women were raped.

The women, including one who is pregnant, were raped in the presence of their husbands who were held at gunpoint by the soldiers, according to the commission's report.

"Other rape victims refused to testify due to fear of being stigmatised," the report said, adding that the commission spoke with five women who were victims of attempted rape, having managed to flee when armed men entered their homes.

Chad's government spokesman did not answer when reached for comment. Chad's Defence Ministry and the government of Niger were not immediately available to comment.