An unopened copy of Nintendo's Super Mario Bros. that was bought in 1986 and then forgotten about in a desk drawer has sold at auction for $660,000.

Heritage Auctions in Dallas said the video game sold on Friday.

The auction house said the video game was bought as a Christmas gift but ended up being placed in a desk drawer, where it remained sealed in plastic and with its hang tab intact until it was found earlier this year.

"It stayed in the bottom of my office desk this whole time since the day I bought it," the seller told Heritage Auctions as reported by the Forbes magazine. "I never thought anything about it," added the seller.

Record-breaking price