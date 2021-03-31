Elite troops in Niger have thwarted an "attempted coup," just two days before the historic inauguration of Mohamed Bazoum as president of the chronically unstable Sahel nation.

Residents early on Wednesday reported hearing gunfire in the middle of the night near the presidency in the capital Niamey.

"There were some arrests among a few members of the army who are behind this attempted coup," AFP news agency said, citing a source who spoke on condition of anonymity.

"The Presidential Guard retaliated, preventing this group of soldiers from approaching the presidential palace," the source said.

US suspends consular services

A resident of Niamey's Plateau district, which includes the president's official residence and offices, told AFP, "It was around 3 am, we heard shots from heavy and light weapons and it lasted 15 minutes before stopping, followed by shots from light weapons."

"The gunfire lasted about 20 minutes," another resident said.

A third resident spoke of "intense shooting, with heavy and light weapons."

Online newspaper actuniger.com reported that calm had returned by around 4 am.

In short video clips posted on social networks, only several seconds in length, sporadic bursts of gunfire could be heard in the pitch dark.

It was not immediately possible to verify the videos independently.

The US embassy said it was suspending consular services until further notice and advised its employees not to come to work, and the French embassy similarly urged French nationals to stay at home.

Bazoum's inauguration

The alleged coup comes ahead of Bazoum's inauguration on Friday –– the first elected transition in Niger's history since independence from France in 1960.