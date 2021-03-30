WORLD
3 MIN READ
Vietnam sentences flight attendant for spreading coronavirus
Duong Tan Hau, 29, was convicted of spreading dangerous infectious diseases during a one-day trial at the People's Court of Ho Chi Minh City.
Vietnam Airlines flight attendant Duong Tan Hau, addresses the court before being found guilty of violating COVID-19 quarantine rules and handed a two year suspended prison term in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam March 30, 2021. / Reuters
March 30, 2021

A court in Vietnam has handed a two-year suspended jail term to a Vietnam Airlines flight attendant after finding him guilty of breaking Covid-19 quarantine rules and spreading the virus to others, police said.

Duong Tan Hau, 29, was convicted of "spreading dangerous infectious diseases" at the one-day trial at the People's Court of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam's Ministry of Public Security said in a statement.

Vietnam has been praised for its efforts to contain the virus through mass testing and tracing and strict centralised quarantining. It has recorded fewer than 2,600 Covid-19 infections and only 35 deaths due to the disease.

Hau breached the country's 14-day quarantine regulations and met 46 other people following his flight from Japan in November, according to the indictment posted on a police ministry website.

Infected at least 3 people

Hau had mingled with other people during a stint in state quarantine and according to the indictment visited cafes, restaurants and attended English classes while he was supposed to be self-isolating. He tested positive for Covid-19 on November 28.

Hau's violations resulted in the quarantine and testing of around 2,000 other people in the city at a cost of $194,192 (4.48 billion dong), the indictment said.

State media said he had infected at least three other people.

"Hau's violation was serious, put society in danger and endangered the safety of the community," the statement said.

Reuters could not immediately reach his lawyer for comment.

In December, Vietnam sentenced the head of the Hanoi Center for Disease Control and Prevention to 10 years in prison after finding him guilty of wrongdoing linked to the procurement of equipment intended to help tackle the Covid-19 outbreak. ($1 = 23,070 dong).

SOURCE:Reuters
