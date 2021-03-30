Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 128 million people and taken some 2.8 million lives. Here are virus-related developments for March 30:

Cuba's homemade Abdala vaccine begins its trial on healthworkers on March 30, 2021. (AFP)

Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Cuba begins testing second vaccine on health care workers

Cuba began vaccinating tens of thousands of health care workers with a second vaccine, even though it has yet to complete clinical trials.

Last week, Cuba started vaccinating 150,000 health care workers with its Soberana 2 vaccine that is still in the third phase of clinical trials.

India records 56,211 new cases

India recorded 56,211 new cases, a slight dip from the country's record-breaking tallies over the last three days, data from the health ministry showed.

The country's tally dipped below the 60,000 mark after three days, a Reuters tally showed, with its richest state, Maharashtra, accounting for more than 31,000 of the 56,211 cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Deaths in the last 24 hours stood at 271, and 162,114 have died so far in the pandemic, the health ministry said.

Authorities in Maharashtra were considering whether to impose stricter curbs starting Thursday to contain the rapid spread of the virus, but opposition parties and industrialists have opposed a lockdown.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 9,549

The number of confirmed cases in Germany increased by 9,549 to 2,791,822, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 180 to 76,093, the tally showed.

Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America amid virus fears

Honduras said it would temporary restrict arrivals from South America, citing fears about the so-called Brazilian variant entering its territory.

Honduras' national risk management system SINAGER said in a statement that it would curb the entry into Honduras of citizens who had stayed in South America in the last 15 days.

The measure was announced after authorities from neighbouring Panama reported a case of the Brazilian variant, which is considered more infectious.

India pushes ahead with virus vaccination drive to head off new surge

Asli Bai Sayat, 72, had to travel for two hours on a camel cart to get her first vaccine shot in the Indian desert state of Rajasthan but she may not have to go so far for the follow-up dose.

After a slow start, India is picking up the pace of its immunisation campaign, simplifying the process, opening more vaccination centres and turning to social media as it tries to head off a new surge in infections that has brought the highest tallies of daily cases and deaths in months.

China reports 8 new virus cases vs 15 a day earlier

China reported eight new virus cases, down from 15 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to six from 18 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases in Mainland China now stands at 90,190, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

Australia's Queensland reports 8 new community cases

Australia's Queensland state reported eight new locally-acquired virus cases a day after announcing a snap three-day lockdown in Brisbane, the state capital, to contain a fresh cluster.

About 2 million people in Brisbane are required to stay home until Thursday afternoon except for essential work, healthcare, grocery shopping or exercise.

Four new locally transmitted virus cases were reported a day before.

Caracas Covid ward scenes; Sputnik V jabs arrive

Venezuela received 50,000 new doses of the Sputnik-V vaccine, at a time the country grapples with an increase of virus cases that has brought a record number of patients into hospitals.

The government has partially attributed the rise to a virus variant which scientists believe originated in neighbouring Brazil and is more infectious.

But before even the variant known as P1 was found in Venezuela, cases were on the rise while Caracas held a soft lockdown.

Global leaders call for new pandemic treaty

Leaders from 23 countries, the EU and WHO have backed a push for a new global treaty to better prepare the world to tackle future pandemics.

The call came in an op-ed published internationally that was signed off by leaders from five continents, including Germany's Angela Merkel, Britain's Boris Johnson, France's Emmanuel Macron, South Korea's Moon Jae-in and South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa.

"We believe that nations should work together towards a new international treaty for pandemic preparedness and response," the op-ed said.

"Such a renewed collective commitment would be a milestone in stepping up pandemic preparedness at the highest political level."

Brazil registers 1,660 new more fatalities

Brazil has recorded 1,660 deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours and 38,927 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, the country's Health Ministry has said.

Brazil's official death toll now stands at 313,866, according to ministry data released on Monday, and the total number of cases stands at 12,573,615.

Mexico reports 1,292 new cases

Mexico has reported 1,292 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 203 more fatalities, bringing the country's total to 2,227,842 infections and 201,826 deaths, according to health ministry data.

The government says the real case numbers are likely significantly higher and separate data published recently by the health ministry suggested the actual death toll from coronavirus may be at least 60 percent above the confirmed figure.

Canada pauses AstraZeneca vaccine for under 55

Canada is suspending the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for people under the age of 55 following concerns it may be linked to rare blood clots.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommended a pause on AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccinations for people under 55 for safety reasons and the Canadian provinces, which administer health in the country, announced the suspensions on Monday.

“There is substantial uncertainty about the benefit of providing AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines to adults under 55 given the potential risks,” Dr. Shelley Deeks, Vice Chair of the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies