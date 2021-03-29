Saying the world should be ashamed over Syria's suffering, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged the reopening of aid crossings blocked by Russia as the United Nations pleaded for billions in fresh donations.

Chairing a virtual Security Council session on Syria on Monday, the mild-mannered top US diplomat spoke with clear passion as he voiced outrage at major powers' inertia 10 years into the civil war.

"How is it possible that we can't find in our hearts the common humanity to actually take meaningful action?" said President Joe Biden's top diplomat, recalling his own two children.

"Look into your hearts," he implored. "We have to find a way to do something, to take action to help people. That is our responsibility. And shame on us if we don't meet it."

Relief supplies into Syria, where the UN estimates that 12.3 million people, or most of the population, need assistance, can enter only one crossing, Bab al Hawa on the Turkish border.

Russia is allied with regime leader Bashar al Assad and wielded its veto power last year to oppose other crossings into Syria on the grounds that they violate the Damascus regime's sovereignty.

READ MORE:Russia's bid to reduce cross-border aid to Syria fails at UN

Blinken told the Security Council: "Sovereignty was never intended to ensure the right of any government to starve people, deprive them of life-saving medicine, bomb hospitals or commit any other human rights abuse against citizens."

As Blinken highlighted, Russian air strike near the crossing on March 21 caused disruption to all supplies into Syria.

UN humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock, without naming Russia, said the attack destroyed 24 parked trucks used for humanitarian aid and destroyed one quarter of the food and other humanitarian supplies in a warehouse that helps 4,000 people.

Russia's deputy foreign minister, Sergey Vershinin, in his own remarks to the UN videoconference denounced the "growing politicisation of humanitarian aid."

The proposed cross-border aid "violates the principles of international law" and is only because "the government that is in place does not suit" the West, he said.

READ MORE: UN restarts cross-border aid to Syria but restricts access to one point