A former US military translator has pleaded guilty of leaking classified information to a Lebanese citizen who she believed would pass on the information to the country's Hezbollah movement, US Justice Department said.

Mariam Taha Thompson, 63, who worked as a contract linguist for the US military for 14 years, pleaded guilty on Friday to one count of delivering sensitive information "to aid a foreign government."

US officials said the information that she leaked also pertained to human assets who had helped US assasinate top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in Iraq last year.

Her sentencing is scheduled for June in which she faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

'Betrayal of country and colleagues'

"Thompson jeopardised the lives of members of the US military, as well as other individuals supporting the United States in a combat zone when she passed classified information to a person she knew, was connected to Lebanese Hizballah, a foreign terrorist organisation which intended to use the information to hurt this country," said assistant attorney general John C Demers for the Justice Department's National Security Division.

"To describe this conduct is to condemn it. She will now be held to account for this disgraceful personal and professional betrayal of country and colleagues," Demers said.

Born in Lebanon, Thompson became an American citizen in 1993.

Thompson began communicating with the man, whom she never met in person, in 2017 after being connected via social media by a family member, and she ultimately developed a romantic interest in him, prosecutors said.

She was arrested last February at a US special operations base in Erbil, Iraq.