The Taliban has threatened to resume fighting against foreign troops in Afghanistan if they did not meet a May 1 deadline to withdraw as part of US-Taliban deal.

The Taliban said in a statement on Friday that its fighters will be "compelled to... continue its Jihad and armed struggle against foreign forces to liberate its country" if the deadline was not met.

The Taliban threat followed comments by US President Joe Biden, who on Thursday said it would be "hard" to withdraw the last US troops by the deadline, which was agreed with Washington last year.

Deadline at risk

Speaking at the first formal White House news conference of his presidency, Biden said it would be hard to meet the May 1 deadline to withdraw the last 3,500 US troops "just in terms of tactical reasons."

He apparently was referring to the enormous logistical challenges of pulling out the roughly 10,000 American and foreign troops and their equipment within the next six weeks.

Biden was asked if it was possible that there still would be US troops in Afghanistan next year. "I can't picture that being the case," he responded.