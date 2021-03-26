WORLD
3 MIN READ
Taliban warns against foreign troops staying beyond withdrawal deadline
Insurgent group says its fighters will be "compelled to" fight foreign forces if the US fails to meet the May 1 deadline to withdraw its remaining soldiers from Afghanistan.
Taliban warns against foreign troops staying beyond withdrawal deadline
A security personnel walks past a wall mural with images of US special envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad (L) and Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, in Kabul on July 31, 2020. / AFP
March 26, 2021

The Taliban has threatened to resume fighting against foreign troops in Afghanistan if they did not meet a May 1 deadline to withdraw as part of US-Taliban deal. 

The Taliban said in a statement on Friday that its fighters will be "compelled to... continue its Jihad and armed struggle against foreign forces to liberate its country" if the deadline was not met.

The Taliban threat followed comments by US President Joe Biden, who on Thursday said it would be "hard" to withdraw the last US troops by the deadline, which was agreed with Washington last year.

READ MORE: Biden: 'Hard' to meet May 1 Afghanistan troop exit deadline

Deadline at risk

Speaking at the first formal White House news conference of his presidency, Biden said it would be hard to meet the May 1 deadline to withdraw the last 3,500 US troops "just in terms of tactical reasons."

He apparently was referring to the enormous logistical challenges of pulling out the roughly 10,000 American and foreign troops and their equipment within the next six weeks.

Biden was asked if it was possible that there still would be US troops in Afghanistan next year. "I can't picture that being the case," he responded.

Recommended

The deadline was set in a February 2020 deal struck with the Taliban under former president Donald Trump.

READ MORE: Pentagon chief Austin visits Afghanistan as US troop deadline looms

International pressure

Biden's comments on the deadline came as his administration strives to build international pressure on the Taliban and US-backed Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's government to reach a peace agreement and a ceasefire before the deadline.

Peace talks, however, are stalled and by suggesting US troops would be gone next year, Biden risked weakening Ghani's bargaining hand and encouraging the Taliban, who US officials say have stepped up violence in their quest to oust him, to play for time, some analysts said.

"If it is certain that we are going to leave, which will pull NATO (troops) out, too, no matter what, then it would, I think, trigger everybody arming for more war," said Ronald Neumann, a former US ambassador to Kabul.

READ MORE: Afghan government, Taliban agree to accelerate peace talks

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit
Rohingya Muslims plead for help at UN to stop killings in Myanmar
Qatar welcomes Trump's order treating any attack on its territory as a threat to US security
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Global Sumud becomes latest flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces on way to Gaza
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
Kabul erupts in celebration as internet, mobile services resume after two-day outage
Palestine’s long and torturous relationship with the United Nations
By Fawaz Turki