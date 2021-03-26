WORLD
3 MIN READ
Protests as UK school teacher shows Charlie Hebdo cartoon in class
The school apologised after two dozen protestors, mainly men, gathered outside Batley Grammar School after a teacher showed a class caricatures of Prophet Muhammed seen as anti-Islam and defamatory by Muslims around the world.
Protests as UK school teacher shows Charlie Hebdo cartoon in class
Students are seen inside Batley Grammar School in Batley, West Yorkshire, England in this picture taken from Twitter.
March 26, 2021

A state high school in northern England has apologised and suspended a teacher for sharing in class a controversial cartoon of Prophet Muhammad, seen as anti-Islam and defamatory by Muslims, after facing protests.

Protesters on Thursday demanded action after the incident which took place at a school in West Yorkshire, which has a large Muslim community.

Sky News said the image shown at Batley Grammar School was taken from the same series of cartoons first published in the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, whose Paris office was attacked in 2015, leaving 12 people dead.

READ MORE: Anti-France rallies held in several countries as Macron backlash widens

'Totally inappropriate image'

"The school unequivocally apologises for using a totally inappropriate image in a recent religious studies lesson," school principal Gary Kibble said in a televised statement.

"The member of staff has also related their most sincere apologies," he said.

"It's important for children to learn about faiths and beliefs. This must be done in a respectful, sensitive way." 

Around two dozen protestors, mainly men in hooded tops, gathered outside the school gates on Thursday to demand resignations following the class, which reportedly took place on Monday.

Recommended

The founder of a local charity called Purpose Of Life, Muhammad Sajad Hussain, said he was "deeply hurt" by the "insulting caricatures of our beloved Prophet Mohammed".

He said the charity was unwilling to continue its work with the school until the teacher was "permanently removed".

However, the National Secular Society called the protest an "attempt to impose an Islamic blasphemy taboo on a school".

There was no immediate comment from the British government.

In 2019, Muslim parents staged protests at a primary school in the central city of Birmingham after it held lessons incorporating same-sex relationships and transgender issues.

Depictions of the prophets are strictly avoided in Islam. 

However, the objections to the Charlie Hebdo cartoons in particular include the additional complaint that they were produced with the deliberate intention of denigrating a figure of great reverence in Islam, thereby mocking the Muslim community as a whole. They were also produced within the context of the French state’s terse relationship with the Muslim community.

READ MORE: French belligerence unites the Muslim world

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit
Rohingya Muslims plead for help at UN to stop killings in Myanmar
Qatar welcomes Trump's order treating any attack on its territory as a threat to US security
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Global Sumud becomes latest flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces on way to Gaza
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
Kabul erupts in celebration as internet, mobile services resume after two-day outage
Palestine’s long and torturous relationship with the United Nations
By Fawaz Turki