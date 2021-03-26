Taiwan and the United States have signed their first agreement under the Biden administration, the establishment of a Coast Guard Working Group to coordinate policy at a time when China's maritime actions have caused growing regional concern.

The new government of US President Joe Biden has moved to reassure Chinese-claimed Taiwan that its commitment to the island is rock solid, and has repeatedly expressed concern about China's efforts to pressure Taipei.

The defacto Taiwanese ambassador to the United States, Hsiao Bi-khim, signed the agreement in Washington on Thursday, her office said in a statement.

'Stronger partnership'

Hsiao "emphasised that as a responsible stakeholder in the Indo-Pacific region, Taiwan is ready and willing to do more in the maritime domain,",it added.

"It is our hope that with the new Coast Guard Working Group, both sides will forge a stronger partnership and jointly contribute even more to a Free and Open Indo-Pacific region."