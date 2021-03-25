Myanmar pro-democracy activists plan to resume street demonstrations, a day after a nationwide silent strike saw businesses shut and people stay at home in protest against military rule in the Southeast Asian country.

In a sign of further international pressure over a February 1 coup, the United States is planning to impose sanctions on two conglomerates controlled by Myanmar's military, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Marking a switch in tactics by protesters, Wednesday's silent strike left normally bustling areas of commercial hubs like Yangon in the south and Monywa in central Myanmar deserted.

While the scale of the street protests had been dropping in recent days, activists called for a big demonstration on Thursday.

"The strongest storm comes after the silence," protest leader Ei Thinzar Maung said in a social media post.

Candle-lit vigils took place across Myanmar again overnight, photographs on social media showed, with some small early protests already starting on Thursday morning.

In Thanlyin on the outskirts of Yangon protesters held up placards reading: "We don't accept military coup", while medical staff wearing white coats held a dawn march in the second city of Mandalay.

At least 286 people have been killed as the security forces employ lethal force to quell unrest, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) activist group.

Funeral of youngest victim held

Five more people were wounded overnight in Mandalay, Myanmar's second city, Myanmar Now media outlet reported.

A 16-year-old man later died after being shot in the back, the outlet said.

The funeral of a seven-year-old girl killed on Tuesday, the youngest known victim of the crackdown, took place on Wednesday in Mandalay.

A spokesman for the military, which said on Tuesday 164 protesters had been killed, did not answer calls seeking comment.

