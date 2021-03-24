The United States and countries around Europe have been closing ranks to respond to “aggressive and coercive” behaviour by China, days after the US and its allies launched coordinated sanctions against Chinese officials accused of rights abuses in the far-western Xinjiang region.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that he wants to work with the US' partners on “how to advance our shared economic interests and to counter some of China’s aggressive and coercive actions, as well as its failures, at least in the past, to uphold its international commitments.”

Blinken spoke after talks in Brussels with NATO foreign ministers. He will also raise the tense state of relations with China in talks later Wednesday with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

“When we are acting together, we are much stronger and much more effective than if any single one of us is doing it alone,” Blinken said. He noted that alone the US accounts for about 25 percent of global GDP, but up to 60 percent with its allies in Europe and Asia. “That’s a lot harder for Beijing to ignore,” he said.

Maltreatment of Uighur Muslims

On Monday, the US, EU, Britain and Canada imposed asset freezes and travel bans on a group of officials in Xinjiang. China retaliated by slapping sanctions on 10 Europeans, including lawmakers and academics, and four institutions.

Beijing said they had damaged China’s interests and “maliciously spread lies and disinformation.”

China has also several times denied the existence of camps detaining Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang.

Blinken said in a speech at NATO that Beijing's retaliatory sanctions “make it all the more important that we stand firm and stand together, or risk sending the message that bullying works.”

But views on the way that business and trade should play out differ across the Atlantic.