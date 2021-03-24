Facebook has said hackers in China used fake accounts on the social media platform as well as impostor websites to try to break into the computers and smartphones of Uighur Muslims.

The social media giant said the sophisticated, covert operation targeted Uighur activists, journalists and dissidents from the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, as well as individuals living in Turkey, Kazakhstan, the US, Syria, Australia, Canada and other nations.

The hackers attempted to gain access to the computers and phones by creating fake Facebook accounts for supposed journalists and activists, as well as fake websites and apps intended to appeal to an Uighur audience. In some cases, the hackers created lookalike websites almost identical to legitimate news sites popular with Uighurs.

The accounts and sites contained malicious links. If the target clicked on one, their computer or smartphone would be infected with software allowing the network to spy on the target’s device.

The software could obtain information including the victim's location, keystrokes and contacts, according to FireEye, a cybersecurity firm that worked on the investigation.

Almost 500 people targeted in 2019 and 2020

In all, fewer than 500 people were targeted by the hackers in 2019 and 2020, Facebook said. The company said it uncovered the network during its routine security work, and has deactivated the fictitious accounts and notified individuals whose devices may have been compromised.