After decades in the political wilderness of Israeli politics, an Israeli far-right party is set to enter the parliament for the first time.

Supported by Benjamin Netenyahu, Jewish Power could see itself gaining up to five members in the Israeli parliament as the party is called.

One of the party's leaders, in particular, has grabbed headlines. The 44-year-old Itamar Ben-Gvir, and leader of the party, will enter parliament for the first time, and his past statements are facing even more scrutiny.

Ben-Gvir, who lives with his wife and five kids in the occupied Palestinian city of Hebron, was unpalatable even for the Israeli army who exempted him from mandatory service for his extreme far-right views.

In 2016 he backed segregation between Jewish and Arab women in the maternity wards.

"It's only natural my wife would not want to lie next to someone who just gave birth to a baby that might murder her baby in another 20 years," he wrote on Twitter.

A follower of the late extremist Rabbi Meir Kahane, Ben-Gvir has been referred to as a "Kahanist." The Rabbi, who was assassinated in 1990 in New York, believed that "every Arab who has sexual relations with a Jewish woman" should be sent to prison.

The Arab man, Kahane believed, could seduce a Jewish woman and thereby pollute the Jewish race's purity.

Kahane's anti-Arab stance was the main pillar of his political platform, seeking that the remaining Palestinians within Israel's 1967 borders should be expelled and non-Jews can't obtain Israeli citizenship.

In 1988, the Jewish-supremacist politician, Kahane, was suspended from the Israeli parliament after threatening a Palestinian parliamentarian by brandishing a hangman's noose.

Ben-Gvir hails from this political tradition of Jewish politics, and it's one that some fear Netenyahu has legitimised by giving it the necessary backing to enter parliament.

The pulpit of Israel's parliament and perhaps even entering into a coalition with Netanyahu could give the party unprecedented power and legitimacy in Israel.