Traffic has resumed through Egypt's Suez Canal after a massive container cargo ship that ran aground blocked movement, Egypt's Suez Canal Authority has said.

"The navigation movement has returned to regularity again in the canal through the original route and the efforts to rescue and float the giant Panamanian container ship will continue," the authority said on Wednesday.

The 400-metre, 224,000-tonne Ever Given was stranded on Tuesday morning after losing the ability to steer amid high winds and a dust storm, the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said in a statement.

About 30 percent of global container ship traffic passes through the canal each day, carrying everything from fuel to consumer goods. The main alternative route for ships traveling between Asia and Europe, around the African cape, takes a week longer to navigate.

Pictures posted on social media had appeared to show the ship positioned diagonally across the canal, blocking its full width. Photos shared by the SCA showed a digger removing earth and rock from the bank of the canal around the ship's bow.

GAC, a Dubai-based marine services company, said the Ever Given had been partially refloated and moved alongside the canal bank, citing information from the SCA mid-Wednesday.

"Convoys and traffic are expected to resume as soon as the vessel is towed to another position," GAC said on its website.

Mulling compensation for delays

There was no immediate confirmation from the SCA, but its chairperson told local TV that a southbound convoy was on the move and that the authority was trying to keep traffic flowing between waiting areas as best it could.

The authority was considering compensation for delayed ships, Chairperson Osama Rabie said.

About 12 percent of world trade by volume passes through the canal, and it is a major source of hard currency for Egypt.

Tracking maps had shown the ship grounded in the southernmost stretch of the waterway, between the Great Bitter Lake and the Red Sea port of Suez.

At least 30 ships were blocked to the north of the Ever Given, and three to the south, local sources said. Several dozen ships could also be seen grouped around the northern and southern entrances to the canal.

