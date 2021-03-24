President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced in his new vision speech that Turkey is going to maintain its active foreign policy in various geographies and stand with oppressed nations in line with its national and international interests.

Speaking at the 7th Grand Ordinary Congress of the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party on Wednesday in Ankara, President Erdogan said Turkey does not have the luxury to turn its back on either East or West with its geographical location "located at the heart of Africa, Asia, and Europe.

In recent months, Turkey has taken a milder tone in its foreign relations, and Erdogan said the country would win over more friends in the international arena and turn the region into a region of peace.

"Ankara would set its foreign policy while protecting national and international rights of his country," Erdogan said.

Active foreign policy

Stressing that Turkish assistance to Libya changed the course of the fate of war-weary people there, Erdogan said Libya could now carry on its democratic process and look at the future with hope.

Following the March 10 vote of confidence for new Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, Libyans hope to end the years of civil war that have engulfed the country since the ouster of late leader Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.

While Turkey remains one of the most-affected countries in the context of the Syrian civil war, which made Turkey the world's top refugee-hosting country with over 3.6 million displaced Syrians, the Ankara administration aims to stand with Syrians, the president noted.

“Turkey will continue its efforts, continue to stand by Syrian people until Syria truly becomes a country run by Syrians,” he added.

Resolving conflicts

Syria has been ravaged by a civil war since early 2011, when the Bashar al Assad regime cracked down with unexpected ferocity on pro-democracy protesters.

On last year’s conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh (Upper Karabakh), resulting in Azerbaijan liberating considerable territory from Armenian occupation, Erdogan said that the three-member Minsk group had been tasked with resolving the conflict, but instead only made it more complicated.

Erdogan said Turkey stood with Azerbaijan in its efforts to liberate territories under occupation.

During the 44-day conflict, which ended in a truce on November 10, 2020, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and nearly 300 settlements and villages in Karabakh from a nearly three-decade occupation.

Before the victory, about 20 percent of Azerbaijan's territory had been under illegal occupation.