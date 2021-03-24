The shooting death of a seven-year-old girl in her own home has triggered fresh outrage at Myanmar's military crackdown, with at least 20 children reported killed since the junta took charge last month.

The regime has unleashed a deadly wave of violence as it struggles to quell nationwide protests against the February 1 ouster and arrest of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

The 75-year-old Nobel laureate has a court hearing scheduled for Wednesday as she faces a series of criminal charges that could see her permanently barred from political office.

There was chaos overnight in Mandalay with barricades burning, arrests, homes raided by security forces, beatings and machine guns ringing out over multiple neighbourhoods, local media reported.

Three people were killed on Tuesday including Khin Myo Chit, 7, shot dead at her home in Mandalay, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), a local monitoring group.

AFP has yet to independently verify the girl's death.

READ MORE:Myanmar protesters take to streets, defying junta's campaign of fear

At least 20 teenagers killed

Aid group Save the Children and AAPP both say that at least 20 people aged under 18 have been killed in the crackdown.

"We are horrified that children continue to be among the targets of these fatal attacks on peaceful protestors," Save the Children said in a statement.

"The safety of children must be protected under all circumstances and we once again call on security forces to end these deadly attacks against protesters immediately."

The charity said it was also extremely worried about "hundreds of young people" being held in detention.

Myanmar's junta on Tuesday defended its seven-week crackdown, insisting it would not tolerate "anarchy".

AAPP has verified 275 deaths since the coup, but warns the toll could be higher, and says more than 2,800 people have been detained.

Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun put the death toll lower at 164, and branded the victims "violent terrorist people" at a Tuesday news conference in the capital Naypyidaw.

READ MORE:Myanmar junta mounts pressure on anti-coup protesters and media

600 detained in coup protests freed

In commercial hub Yangon more than 600 people held for protesting against the coup were released on Wednesday from Insein prison.