Saudi Arabia has announced a plan to offer Yemen's Houthi rebels a ceasefire in the country's years-long war and allow a major airport to reopen in its capital, the kingdom's latest attempt to halt fighting that has sparked the world's worst humanitarian crisis in the Arab world's poorest nation.

The move by Saudi Arabia follows Yemen's Houthi rebels stepping up a campaign of drone and missile attacks targeting the kingdom's oil sites, briefly shaking global energy prices amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Saudi Arabia has waged a war that saw it internationally criticised for air strikes killing civilians and embargoes exacerbating hunger in a nation on the brink of famine.

“It is up to the Houthis now,” Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan told journalists in a televised news conference in Riyadh.

"The Houthis must decide whether to put their interests first or Iran’s interests first.”

But the Houthi group played down the Saudi offer, saying there is nothing new in the initiative.

Houthis chief negotiator Mohammed Abdulsalam, however, said the Houthis would continue to talk with Riyadh, Muscat and Washington to try to reach a peace agreement.

"Opening the airports and seaports is a humanitarian right and should not be used as a pressure tool," he added.

The Houthis have demanded the lifting of an air and sea blockade, which has contributed to the world's worst humanitarian crisis in Yemen, as their main pre-condition before any peace deal.

The Saudi-led coalition has said the port and airport must be restricted to prevent weapons from reaching the Houthis who control the capital and most populous areas.

READ MORE:Yemenis protest poor living conditions for second day in Aden

Conflicting demands

Saudi Arabia made two concessions to the Houthis in the plan, while not offering everything the rebels previously wanted. The first involves reopening Sanaa International Airport, a vital link for Yemen to the outside world that hasn’t seen regular commercial flights since 2015.

Officials did not immediately identify what commercial routes they wanted to see resume.

The second would see taxes, customs and other fees generated by Yemen’s Hudaida port while importing oil put into a joint account of Yemen’s Central Bank.