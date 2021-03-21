The Philippine defence chief has demanded more than 200 Chinese vessels leave a South China Sea reef claimed by Manila, saying they were manned by militias and their presence was a "provocative action of militarising the area."

"We call on the Chinese to stop this incursion and immediately recall these boats violating our maritime rights and encroaching into our sovereign territory," Delfin Lorenzana said in a statement on Sunday, adding without elaborating that the Philippines would uphold its sovereign rights.

A government watchdog overseeing the disputed region said about 220 Chinese vessels were seen moored at Whitsun Reef, which Beijing also claims, on March 7.

It released pictures of the vessels side by side in one of the most hotly contested areas of the strategic waterway.

The reef, which Manila calls Julian Felipe, is a boomerang-shaped and shallow coral region about 324 kilometres west of Bataraza town in the western Philippine province of Palawan.

It's well within the country's exclusive economic zone, over which the Philippines "enjoys the exclusive right to exploit or conserve any resources," the government watchdog said.

The large numbers of Chinese boats are "a concern due to the possible overfishing and destruction of the marine environment, as well as risks to safety of navigation," it said, although it added that the vessels were not fishing when sighted.

Maritime militias

Chinese fishing fleets have long been suspected of being utilised as maritime militias to help assert Beijing's territorial claims, although China has played down those claims.

Philippine military chief Lieutenant General Cirilito Sobejana said the military's "utmost priority remains to be the protection of our citizens in the area, particularly our fishermen, through increased maritime patrols."

When asked if the Philippines would file a protest, Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. tweeted, "only if the generals tell me."

Chinese Embassy officials did not immediately issue any comment.