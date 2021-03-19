The US has announced punitive sanctions against Russia, particularly aimed at hitting some of the country's top officials as well as imports related to software and technology.

The move comes days after US president Joe Biden called his Russian counterpart Vladmir Putin a "killer".

“The department is committed to preventing Russia from accessing sensitive US technologies that might be diverted to its malign chemical weapons activities,” said the United States Commerce Department in a statement on Wednesday.

Although Moscow denies any involvement in using a military-grade nerve agent in 2018 to poison three high-profile Russians — Navalny, and then on British soil, former Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter — the US Commerce Department said it would still go ahead and tighten the sanctions against the country.

As per the statement, the department also suspended the export of servicing and replacement parts and equipment that had been exported to Russia.

In a recent interview with ABC News, President Biden said that he agrees with the assessment that Russian President Vladimir Putin is a “killer”.

European scientists and global chemical weapons watchdog previously held Moscow directly responsible for Navalny's poisoning. As per their investigation, a new variant named Novichok was used against Navalny in August 2020.

Russia has denied its involvement in the case and cast doubts on whether Navalny - who is serving two and a half years in jail after returning to Russia from recovery in Germany in January - was poisoned at all.

Following the emerging details on the Navalny case on 23 December 2020, Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas announced that Moscow was behind the poisoning.

Going a step further, the German foreign minister talking to German Press Agency (DPA) last December, also said that the reports which claimed Navalny had been poisoned with the chemical nerve agent Novichok are "neither new nor surprising."

"The fact that this has now been reappraised and corroborated by journalistic research is a confirmation for us," Maas added.

Speaking of the sanctions imposed by the EU against those it holds responsible for Navalny's poisoning, he added that he did not expect the reports to prompt further consequences.