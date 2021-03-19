After years of divisions and fighting – and after months of negotiations – now Libya has a new government that aims to unify all Libyans.

Libya’s Government of National Unity (GNU) was sworn in with representatives from both the warring sides that ruled over the eastern and western parts, as an attempt to bring stability ahead of the elections in December.

The House of Representatives (HoR), the Libyan parliament, has been divided since 2015 and hasn’t held an official session for years. Recently, leaders managed to get members to convene and endorse a national unity government and a vote of confidence from rival members of the parliament – all of which should be seen as a significant development.

However, the new government will face great challenges given the years of conflict between the internationally recognised government in the west, and a rival administration to the east. Libyans are tired of the divisions and want to see state institutions unified, so they can better serve and bring better services to citizens.

Before 2011, Libya was exporting roughly 1.8 million barrels of oil a day and considerable amounts of natural gas. The conflict that divided the country in 2011, damaging port cities, drilling stations and refineries, had an overwhelming impact on the economy.

Since 2011, Libya has not only descended into violence and social breakdown but has come under the yoke of various militias who have taken advantage of the political instability that weakened state institutions and damaged the economy.

Militias, especially in the east of Libya, rely on various illicit activities including corruption, extortion, confiscation of private properties, smuggling of oil-refined products and capital flight to foreign countries to sustain their operations. The end result? The Libyan people continue to suffer from interlinked political and economic crises.

The civil war has led to significant youth unemployment and economic imbalances; large-scale electricity, water and gas cuts; years of corruption; and a failure to combat the spread of Covid-19. All of this has led to protests over the last year. The GNU will have to pay close attention to the demands of the people. The conflict has led to tremendous suffering and economic hardship.