Lebanon’s prime minister-designate has said that a government that could restart talks with the International Monetary Fund was the main way to halt the country’s rapid economic collapse, adding there was still opportunity to form such a Cabinet.

Saad Hariri spoke on Thursday, a day after trading barbs with President Michel Aoun over who is to blame for the five-month delay in forming the Cabinet, while the country unravels.

The economic and financial crisis roiling Lebanon is the gravest threat to its stability since the 15-year civil war ended in 1990.

Hariri was tasked by Aoun to form a Cabinet in October after he was named by a majority of lawmakers.

He held an hour-long meeting with the president on Thursday, a day after Aoun urged him to form a government immediately or step aside.

Hariri in turn challenged the president to step down, saying Aoun had rejected multiple proposals over the past five months.

Talks with IMF

On Thursday, Hariri said there was still an opportunity for a government to be formed and said he would meet again with Aoun on Monday.

He said a government is necessary to restart talks with the IMF to restructure Lebanon’s debts and to restore confidence of the world community.

Talks with the IMF last year failed to reach a deal.

"We are really looking at the abyss, seeing it very clearly, and I think it's either now or never," Mohanad Hage Ali of the Carnegie Middle East Center said, alluding to the protracted failure to form a viable new government able to launch reforms.

He added that major political parties, including Aoun's ally, the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement, were re-evaluating their positions as delays worsen the economy's free-fall and unrest grows.

Public anger

Pharmacies went on strike and petrol stations rationed scarce fuel on Thursday across Lebanon as public anger over the country's accelerating economic collapse.

Ali Obaid, a Beirut pharmacist, said he could no longer keep up with expenses. "Pharmacies will close permanently if this continues," he said.