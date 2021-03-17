The most powerful group of Buddhist monks in Myanmar has called on the junta to end violence against protesters and accused an "armed minority" of torture and killing innocent civilians following last month's coup.

In its most forthright condemnation of the military's bloody crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrations, the government-appointed body also said in a draft statement its members intended to halt activities in an apparent protest.

The State Sahgha Maha Nayaka Committee (Mahana) planned to release a final statement after consulting the religious affairs minister on Thursday, the Myanmar Now news portal reported, citing a monk who attended a Mahana committee meeting.

Monks were at the forefront of the 2007 "Saffron Revolution" against the junta then in power in Myanmar, an uprising that helped pave the way for democratic reforms.

Mobile internet shutdown

Mahana members could not immediately be reached by Reuters for comment, but their reported stance signals a rift with authorities by a group that usually works closely with the government.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government on February 1 and detained her and other members of her party, drawing widespread international condemnation.

More than 180 protesters have been killed as security forces try to crush a wave of demonstrations, according to the activist group the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

On Tuesday night, security forces fired shots and one 28-year-old man was killed at a demonstration in the commercial capital of Yangon, a brother of the victim said.

A total mobile internet shutdown made it difficult to verify information and very few people in Myanmar have access to WiFi.

A junta spokesman did not answer telephone calls to seek comment.

'Shooting everywhere'

Parts of Yangon have been placed under martial law and thousands of residents have fled the industrial suburb of Hlaingthaya where security forces killed 40 people on Sunday and Chinese-financed factories were set ablaze.

"Here is like a war zone, they are shooting everywhere," a labour organiser in the area told Reuters, saying that most residents were too frightened to go outside.

Two doctors said there were still wounded people in need of medical attention in the area, but the army had blocked access.