"Casualties are drastically increasing," says activist group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, after a day of anti-coup protests that left at least 20 people dead.

Family members of a protester killed during a crackdown by security forces on demonstrations against the military coup escort their body outside a morgue in Yangon on March 15, 2021. (AFP)

More than 180 people have been killed by security forces in weeks of protests against the military coup in Myanmar, an activist group has said, as families of those killed in fresh clashes prepared to hold funerals.

"Casualties are drastically increasing," the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said in a Tuesday's statement, adding that more than 180 people had been killed since the February 1 coup.

At least 20 people were killed on Monday, it said, adding, 74 people died on Sunday – the bloodiest single day so far.

While the bulk of Monday's deaths were anti-coup demonstrators, some were civilians who were "not even participating in the protests", the AAPP said.

UN: At least 138 'peaceful protesters' killed

The UN condemned the latest violence and said at least 138 "peaceful" people have been killed since February 1.

"This includes 38 people who were killed yesterday [Sunday], the majority in the Hlaing Thayer area of Yangon, while 18 people were killed on Saturday," said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The UN figure didn't mention Monday's casualties.

A junta spokesman did not answer calls requesting comment and Reuters news agency said it could not independently confirm all the casualties.

So far Myanmar's generals have shown no signs of heeding calls for restraint, and supporters of detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi have shown no signs of backing down in the face of escalating violence.

Britain calls on all Commonwealth nations to impose an arms embargo on Myanmar in light of the coup. "42 countries currently have arms embargoes against Burma, meaning 150 don’t. 54 countries are members of the Commonwealth." https://t.co/z2MxoGdVmE pic.twitter.com/uA85XdK0Kh — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) March 16, 2021

Funeral preparations

Meanwhile, the families of dozens of people killed in clashes between Myanmar security forces and anti-coup protesters prepared to hold funerals on Tuesday after candle-lit vigils took place overnight in defiance of a curfew.

Candle-lit vigils were held overnight in parts of Yangon and Mandalay and some other towns, according to media reports and photographs on social media.

Funerals of dead protesters were due to take place including in Yangon. Some parts of the city are still under martial law.

I'm appalled by the escalating violence in Myanmar at the hands of the military.



I urge the international community to work collectively and bilaterally to help bring an end to the repression. https://t.co/HWNFzrfdsx — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) March 15, 2021

History of military rule

The army said it took power after its accusations of fraud in a November 8 election won by Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) were rejected by the electoral commission. It has promised to hold a new election, but has not set a date.

The military has ruled Myanmar for most of the years since independence from Britain in 1948, and cracked down hard on previous uprisings before agreeing to the latest attempt at a transition to democracy, now derailed.

Suu Kyi, 75, has been detained since the coup and faces various charges, including illegally importing walkie-talkie radios and infringing coronavirus protocols. Last week, the junta accused her of accepting illegal payments but she has not yet been charged with that.

Western countries have called for Suu Kyi's release and condemned the violence and Asian neighbours have offered to help resolve the crisis, but Myanmar has a long record of rejecting outside intervention.

