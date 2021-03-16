WORLD
3 MIN READ
Dozens killed in two separate attacks in Niger's Tillaberi region
At least 50 people are believed to have been killed in two separate raids in Niger's Tillaberi region. Attacks are not immediately confirmed by Niger authorities.
Dozens killed in two separate attacks in Niger's Tillaberi region
This arial view taken February 18, 2021 shows the Niger capital Niamey. / AFP
March 16, 2021

Dozens of people have been killed in multiple attacks in Niger near its border with Mali, a security source and local residents have said.

The raids in the Banibangou area in the Tillaberi region began with an attack on a bus travelling to Chinedogar, a local resident told AFP by phone.

"Around 20 people were killed," the source said.

Another resident said those killed had been shopping at Banibangou, a major market town just a few kilometres (miles) from the Malian border.

"Armed bandits" then attacked villages at around 6pm, killing about 30 people, a security source said.

The attacks were not immediately confirmed by the authorities.

READ MORE: Violent attack as Niger votes in presidential runoff

Niger is battling extremists in the southeast on its frontier with Nigeria, and in the southwest, on its frontier with Mali, where the conflict began before spreading over the borders.

Tillaberi is located in the so-called tri-border area — a flashpoint zone where the frontiers of Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali converge.

Recommended

Battling militants

Niger is part of a France-backed alliance of countries in the Sahel region battling militants, including some in a group aligned with Daesh — an offshoot of Boko Haram.

On January 2, 100 people were killed in attacks on two villages in the Mangaize district of Tillaberi.

The massacre, one of the worst in Niger's history, occurred between two rounds of the presidential elections.

In December 2019, 71 Nigerien troops died in an attack at Inates, and the following month 89 were killed in an assault on their base at Chinedogar.

READ MORE: Death toll mounts in 'terrorist' attacks in Niger

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit
Rohingya Muslims plead for help at UN to stop killings in Myanmar
Qatar welcomes Trump's order treating any attack on its territory as a threat to US security
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Global Sumud becomes latest flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces on way to Gaza
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now