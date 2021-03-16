Dozens of people have been killed in multiple attacks in Niger near its border with Mali, a security source and local residents have said.

The raids in the Banibangou area in the Tillaberi region began with an attack on a bus travelling to Chinedogar, a local resident told AFP by phone.

"Around 20 people were killed," the source said.

Another resident said those killed had been shopping at Banibangou, a major market town just a few kilometres (miles) from the Malian border.

"Armed bandits" then attacked villages at around 6pm, killing about 30 people, a security source said.

The attacks were not immediately confirmed by the authorities.

Niger is battling extremists in the southeast on its frontier with Nigeria, and in the southwest, on its frontier with Mali, where the conflict began before spreading over the borders.

Tillaberi is located in the so-called tri-border area — a flashpoint zone where the frontiers of Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali converge.