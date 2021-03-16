The announcement by state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) that it would team up with its counterpart in the United Arab Emirates, EDGE, marks another step in the deepening of relations between the two sides since their normalisation last year.

In a statement, the major Israeli defence company, IAI, said that the companies will work on a “Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System” or anti-drone technology.

IAI went on to say that the anti-drone technology would be “tailored to the UAE market, with wide-ranging benefits for the MENA region and beyond.”

The UAE has faced several regional setbacks in recent years, which has inflamed regional tensions.

It had to withdraw from Yemen early in 2020 after being unable to win against the Iranian backed Houthi group. And in Libya, it faced a series of setbacks after Turkish drones backing the internationally recognised government of Libya halted the advance of the UAE backed warlord and self-styled General Khalifa Haftar.

Israeli weapons manufacturers are also keenly aware of the monetary potential of selling defence systems to the UAE, an area that the country is a world leader in, says Dr Liran Antebi, Manager of advanced technologies and national security program at the INSS and Israeli based security think tank.

“For several years, although the threat of drones was familiar, the issue was not really addressed in the national defence circles, among other reasons for budgetary reasons. Today drones are being taken seriously because of the understanding that they may be a real threat to both the military forces and the civilian population,” says Antebi speaking to TRT World.

The UAE is somewhat of a latecomer to drone technology. The country’s state-owned defence firm EDGE only in early 2020 unveiled its first locally produced drone.