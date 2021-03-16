A letter from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged the government of Afghanistan to accelerate peace talks and finalise an agreement through the contribution of not only the US, but also Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran, Turkey, and India.

Secretary Blinken’s call with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres focused on finding a just and durable political settlement to the conflict backed by a comprehensive ceasefire.

Instead of identifying and analysing the role of Turkey as merely hosts of the intra-Afghan peace talks, Ankara's potential as a mediator should be recognised too.

The United States and Turkey have repeatedly feuded on strategic issues since the Obama administration’s second term in office. Most analyses of the parternship has focused on the S400 Russian air defence system, the YPG-PKK relationship and terrorism, FETO, the eastern Mediterranea crisis, Halkbank, and Turkey’s internal political cases, rather than instances of cooperation.

Along with these issues, US Secretary of State Blinken declared, “We will revitalise ties with our allies and partners” through “carrying burdens together.”

With a long history behind the bilateral relationship that includes membership in NATO, Turkey can now positively contribute to the intra-Afghan peace talks with the potential to revitalise the relationship with the US.

This cooperation can potentially extend with a modest approach to Central Asia, Ukraine, and NATO, as one expert has pointed out. Presidential Spokesperson, Ibrahim Kalin, also emphasised that Turkey's strategic importance has not diminished, and it is likely that the Biden administration will continue to work closely with Turkey.

Afghanistan and US foreign policy

Global politics has changed irrevocably since the 9/11 attacks. The liberal predictions based on the domination of Western liberal democracy in the post-Cold War era ended; the Bush Doctrine has defined American foreign policy for the last two decades, which the former president summarised in his own speech as, "Every nation, in every region, now has a decision to make. Either you are with us, or you are with the terrorists."

Afghanistan was at the centre of this policy, which spread across the Middle East, dominated discourse and unleashed decades of violence.

While the aggressive US policy experienced modicum of revision under the leadership of former President Barack Obama, the attempts at peace and a reduction of violence have failed.

During his successor Donald Trump's period in office, the US made a few departures from liberal principles especially with regards to internal politics, climate change and US involvement abroad. However, there has been a fair level of continuity in the Trump foreign policy doctrine, following in many of his predecessor's footsteps.

Under the Trump administration, the US played a leading role in starting peace talks; the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, started the first deal between the US and Taliban in February 2020, in Doha, where the Taliban had its delegation present.