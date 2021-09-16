Members of a Russia-led security bloc that includes some countries adjacent or close to Afghanistan have no plans to host Afghan refugees amid the political and security crisis in the country, bloc member Kazakhstan has said.

The Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) includes three Central Asian nations –– Tajikistan, which has a lengthy border with Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan –– as well as several more remote former Soviet republics.

At a heads-of-state meeting of the bloc in Tajikistan on Thursday, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev "supported the joint CSTO position that the placement of Afghan refugees or foreign military bases on our countries' territories is unacceptable", his office said in a statement.