Thousands of Afghans have protested against the Taliban in the southern city of Kandahar, according to a former government official and local TV footage, after residents were asked to vacate a residential army colony.

Protesters gathered in front of the governor's house in Kandahar after around 3,000 families were asked to leave the colony, according to the former government official who witnessed the crowds.

Footage from local media showed crowds of people blocking a road in the city.

The affected area is predominantly occupied by the families of retired army generals and other members of the Afghan security forces.

No comment from Taliban