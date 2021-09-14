Heavy rains fell across the Gulf Coast of Texas and Louisiana as tropical storm Nicholas strengthened into a hurricane and made landfall in Texas, bringing the threat of widespread flooding, power outages and storm surges.

Nicholas strengthened to a hurricane on Monday, with meteorologists warning of dangerous levels of rainfall.

US President Joe Biden declared an emergency for Louisiana and ordered federal assistance to supplement local response efforts due to conditions resulting from Nicholas, the White House said.

"It will be a very slow-moving storm across the state of Texas that will linger for several days and drop a tremendous amount of rain," Texas Governor Greg Abbott said.

Abbott declared states of emergency in 17 counties and three cities. He said boat and helicopter rescue teams have been deployed or placed on standby.

Nicholas is the second hurricane in recent weeks to threaten the US Gulf Coast.

Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc in August, killing more than two dozen people and devastating communities in Louisiana near New Orleans.

