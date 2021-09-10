Russia will not take part in any way in the Taliban government's inauguration ceremony in Afghanistan, Kremlin has said.

Comments from the Kremlin came on Friday.

The speaker of Russia's upper house of parliament said earlier this week that Russia would be represented at the inauguration by ambassador-level officials, the RIA news agency reported on Friday.

Foreign countries have greeted the make-up of the new government in Afghanistan with caution and dismay on after the Taliban appointed hardline veteran figures to top positions, including several with a US bounty on their head.