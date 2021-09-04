At least 17 people have been killed in celebratory gunfire in Kabul, news agencies said, after Taliban sources said their fighters had seized control of Panjshir, the last province in Afghanistan holding out against it.

"Emergency Hospital in Kabul said 17 bodies and 41 wounded people were transferred to its facility with harm caused by last night's citywide firing into the air," Tolo News reported on Saturday.

Shamshad news agency gave a similar toll.

Taliban fighters are still battling to extinguish the last flame of opposition in the Panjshir Valley, which held out for a decade against the Soviet Union's occupation and also the Taliban's first rule from 1996-2001.

Late Friday, celebratory gunfire rang out across Kabul as rumours spread the valley had fallen, but the Taliban made no official claim and a resident told AFP news agency by phone the reports were false.

Former vice president Amrullah Saleh, one of the leaders of the opposition forces, also denied those claims.

The gunfire drew a rebuke from the main Taliban spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid.

"Avoid shooting in the air and thank God instead," Mujahid said in a message on Twitter.

"The weapons and bullets given to you are public property. No one has the right to waste them. The bullets can also harm civilians, don't shoot in vain."

