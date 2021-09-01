Stalled talks aimed at reviving Iran's nuclear agreement with world powers will likely not resume for another two to three months, according to the country's foreign ministry.

Steered by the European Union, the talks began in April and seek to bring the US back into a deal agreed in 2015. Former US president Donald Trump abandoned the accord in 2018 and began imposing tough sanctions on Iran.

Negotiations were adjourned on June 20, two days after ultraconservative Ebrahim Raisi won Iran's presidential election, and no date has been set for a resumption of dialogue.

"We are not seeking to flee the negotiation table and the... government considers a real negotiation is a negotiation that produces palpable results allowing the rights of the Iranian nation to be guaranteed," Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said during an interview broadcast on Tuesday evening by state television.

The Vienna talks are "one of the questions on the foreign policy and government agenda", he said.

But "the other party knows full well that a process of two to three months is required for the new government to establish itself and to start taking decisions."

EU ministers urge resumption of negotiations

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian appealed to his Iranian counterpart for an "immediate resumption" of the Iran nuclear talks during a phone call on Wednesday.

"The minister stressed the importance and urgency of an immediate resumption of negotiations, interrupted by Iran since June," a spokesman for the French foreign ministry quoted Le Drian as saying during their conversation.