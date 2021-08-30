Germany's train drivers union GDL has announced fresh strikes affecting passengers and freight traffic this week that will last longer than previous stoppages, as a wage dispute with managers escalates.

GDL union leader Claus Weselsky said the freight strike would start on Wednesday, followed by passenger rail strikes from Thursday. The industrial action will end at 02:00 am the following Tuesday (0000 GMT).

"We can't see a way to avoid a labour fight if management isn't showing any sign of movement," Weselsky said.

The renewed walkouts will bring fresh pain for commuters as summer holidays draw to a close, and are likely to further aggravate supply chain woes.

Demands for higher wages, bonus

The train drivers are seeking a 3.2-percent pay increase and a coronavirus bonus of $700 (600 euros) for 2021.

German rail operator Deutsche Bahn has offered to phase in the wage increase but starting at a later date. It has also agreed to consider a coronavirus premium, but not named a figure.

The GDL union accused managers of "provoking" the third round of strikes because they had not come up with a better proposal despite two rounds of stoppages in August, which caused travel chaos for thousands.