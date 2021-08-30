Asian shares have perked up and the dollar fell to two-week lows after US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell struck a dovish tone at the central bank's long-awaited symposium, although investors remained cautious about prospects in China.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.65 percent to a two-week high, and Japan's Nikkei rose 0.46 percent.

Hong Kong rose 0.32 percent, Australia 0.2 percent and Korea 0.25 percent but Chinese blue chips bucked the trend, falling 0.26 percent.

"(Powell) really soothed the market's concerns for now, as the Fed is extremely good at doing, and money is going back to the US, not that it ever really left," said Daniel Lam, senior cross-asset strategist, at Standard Chartered Wealth Management.

Lam said there were fewer uncertainties in the United States than in Asia and specifically China, though he added that any further rotation away from Asia would be more incremental "and less dramatic than we saw in July and early August because a lot of people have already left."

Concerns over China

Chinese companies in sectors from tech to property have been roiled by a series of regulatory crackdowns, spooking some investors and pushing the Hong Kong benchmark to 2021 lows earlier this month.

There are also signs that Chinese growth is slowing and so traders are closely watching purchasing manager surveys for manufacturing and services, which are both due this week.

US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, rose 0.04 percent, and pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures were up 0.08 percent. Britain is closed on Monday for a bank holiday.

Investors had been waiting to see whether Powell would give a clear indication of his views on the timing of the central bank's tapering of asset purchases or hiking interest rates, which could drag on equity markets.

However, in his prepared remarks, Powell offered no indication on cutting asset purchases beyond saying it could be "this year".